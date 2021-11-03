Advertisement

Natural gas outage in large part of north Omaha

Natural gas outage
Natural gas outage(WAVE)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large area of north Omaha experienced a natural gas outage Wednesday morning that Metropolitan Utilities District told 6 News could last 12 hours.

MUD said the outage did not involve a release of natural gas. A crew was on site to make repairs.

Metropolitan Utilities District is investigating an isolated natural gas system outage...
Metropolitan Utilities District is investigating an isolated natural gas system outage affecting some Omaha customers. The affected area lies between 16th Street and the northbound freeway, from Locust to Sahler streets. MUD officials said the outage does not involve a release of natural gas.(Metropolitan Utilities District)

Customers with gas meters inside their homes or businesses were advised that they may need to provide MUD with access to their property. A crew will work with customers to gain access to their indoor meter, lock the meter until MUD completes the repair on the system, and then will access the meter again to unlock the meter and relight gas appliances.

All customers in the affected area — regardless of where their meter is — will need MUD to enter their property for a safety inspection and appliance relights.

If a crew is unable to gain access to an inside meter, MUD will coordinate with law enforcement to utilize a locksmith.

MUD will provide updates on its website.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Bluffs couple assessing damages after buying flipped house
Black Elk Elementary student hospitalized with COVID-19
Parents scramble as Millard school shuts doors after COVID-19 outbreak
Omaha man killed after shooting on Highway 77, homicide investigation underway
Nebraska taxpayer group says new books at OPS are ‘extremely objectionable’

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Nov. 3 COVID-19 update: Pediatric vaccinations could begin next week
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Omaha health officials, hospitals anticipate child vaccine doses - 11AM
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
18-year-old charged in south Omaha murder appears in court
An Omaha man, Pedro Flores, was hit and killed by a truck on his motorcycle on Northwest Radial...
Omaha man cited after Oct. 4 motorcycle fatality