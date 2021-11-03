Natural gas outage in large part of north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large area of north Omaha experienced a natural gas outage Wednesday morning that Metropolitan Utilities District told 6 News could last 12 hours.

MUD said the outage did not involve a release of natural gas. A crew was on site to make repairs.

Metropolitan Utilities District is investigating an isolated natural gas system outage affecting some Omaha customers. The affected area lies between 16th Street and the northbound freeway, from Locust to Sahler streets. MUD officials said the outage does not involve a release of natural gas. (Metropolitan Utilities District)

Customers with gas meters inside their homes or businesses were advised that they may need to provide MUD with access to their property. A crew will work with customers to gain access to their indoor meter, lock the meter until MUD completes the repair on the system, and then will access the meter again to unlock the meter and relight gas appliances.

All customers in the affected area — regardless of where their meter is — will need MUD to enter their property for a safety inspection and appliance relights.

If a crew is unable to gain access to an inside meter, MUD will coordinate with law enforcement to utilize a locksmith.

MUD will provide updates on its website.

