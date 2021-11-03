Advertisement

Iowa man charged with murder of missing Wisconsin woman

The Polk County Courthouse is seen, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
The Polk County Courthouse is seen, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Wisconsin woman whose body has not been found.

Polk County authorities said Wednesday that 46-year-old James Shiloh Klever, of Mount Ayr, Iowa, is suspected of killing 30-year-old Rachel Reuter, of Cassville, Wisconsin. Her father reported her missing on June 16. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said evidence indicated the woman had been killed June 13 at a home in Bondurant.

Klever is being held on $1 million bond.

