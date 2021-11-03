Hunter Deyo’s high school career approaching then end, Iowa State next

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lewis Central hits the road, to play Indianola Friday night with a bid to an Iowa state semifinal on the line. It will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, the first was in mid-September, Indianola won 14-9.

At some point here in the next three weeks, Hunter Deyo will play his final high school game. The four-star defensive lineman will head to Iowa State to play college football. He committed this summer after a visit with Cyclones Head Coach Matt Campbell. The commitment wrapped a unique experience with Iowa State, not only was there a different feel he valued around the program but also the experience of getting to know a player host. It’s a relationship that goes a long way from the Iowa State perspective. The program needs to make sure it’s bringing in the right players, not necessarily the players with the most stars.

