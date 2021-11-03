Advertisement

Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs III driving 156 mph before fatal crash, prosecutor says

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said.(Associated Press)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A prosecutor in the case against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III said he was driving up to 156 mph in the moments before a fiery crash that killed a woman and injured Ruggs and his passenger.

Ruggs, 22, had an initial court appearance Wednesday, where he sat in a wheelchair and wore a neck brace. He and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy street in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The Toyota burst into flames and the driver and her dog died, police said. The woman was not immediately identified.

Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement.

He faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, court records show. Ruggs was released from a hospital and taken to jail.

The Raiders released Ruggs on Tuesday.

