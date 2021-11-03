Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Getting warmer! Temperatures climb into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warming trend returns after a couple of chilly days as a ridge of high pressure sets up to our SW! 50s are back Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds, it should be a comfortable day to be outdoors. The warm up continues with low 60s by Friday... However, Friday will be windy with gusts into the 30s and 40s ahead of even warmer weather for the weekend.

Windy Friday (wowt)

We’ll make the jump to near 70 by the weekend! Saturday will be the sunnier day of the two with a high of 69, 70 for the Metro with more cloud cover on Sunday. Enjoy! This is a great weekend for the outdoors and the forecast for the Husker Game on Saturday looks great.

Warming trend (wowt)

We’ll stay mild through at least Tuesday before eyeing the middle to end of next work week for some cooler and potentially unsettled weather. We’re expecting more clouds as the system approaches. It’s on track to move through Wednesday with a cool down and moisture chances through the end of the work week. This is still a ways out and the track of the storm is still uncertain. We’ll have to keep an eye on it. Right now it looks like a rain event, but there is time for that to change...

Mid-week system (wowt)

