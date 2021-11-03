Activist slated to appear in Omaha court arrested in New York, kicked out of group

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the leaders of an Omaha activist group has been kicked out of the organization after news surfaced of his out-of-state arrest.

The news of Bear Alexander’s arrest in New York City came the same day he was due in court in Omaha to face charges relating to a May protest involving pig parts placed at the Omaha Police union’s headquarters.

Alexander, whose legal name is Alexander Matthews, has been one of the leaders of the Revolutionary Action Party in Omaha, protesting for social justice — and against the police.

New York City Police arrested Matthews two days ago to face a list of six felony charges, including robbery causing physical injury, assault, strangulation, and grand theft.

6 News learned Matthews was in New York with a 30-year-old — and got into a fight with her in an Uber on Monday morning. He’s accused of pushing her head against the wall, causing her nose to bleed.

Investigators said she told detectives that he choked her, threw her into the ground, and took her car keys.

Back in Omaha, he was due in Douglas County Court, where the state had negotiated a plea deal to avoid trial on the May incident.

Investigators said the protesters at the police union’s headquarters were inciting a riot. They left three severed pig heads in police caps in the parking lot. Matthews was ticketed for obstruction and trespassing.

But Matthews didn’t show, and his attorney didn’t know why. As a result, the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

