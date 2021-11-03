18-year-old charged in south Omaha murder appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 18-year-old charged with the murder of Jolene Harshbarger in south Omaha appeared in front of a judge for the first time on Wednesday.

Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman is currently facing two charges: first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony with a maximum sentence of 50 years; and felony use of a weapon, a Class 3 felony.

Omaha Police found Jolene Harsharger dead at 7:50 a.m. Sunday when they were called to a residence near 20th and Y streets, just east of Highway 75, for a death investigation.

BREAKING: 61 y.o. Jolene Harshbarger was found stabbed in her hands, arms, upper back & neck 12x. Signs of sexual encounter. Daniel Beaman is from Texas & was apparently visiting Omaha. He admitted to being there & had visible injuries to his hands. Bond denied. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/G971Aj1l91 — Lauren Melendez (@LMelendezNews) November 3, 2021

Dejaynes-Beaman, who had noticeable injuries to his hand when appearing in court, was arrested Monday morning and booked into Douglas County Corrections after Harsharger was found in her bedroom with multiple stab wounds on her hands, arms, upper back, and on the back of her neck, court records state.

The documents reveal that Dejaynes-Beaman, who had been living in Texas, admitted during an interview to having a physical altercation with the victim and then stabbing her with a knife.

A public defender will be appointed for Dejaynes-Beaman, with a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 14.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.