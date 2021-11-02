Advertisement

Small plane crash in western Nebraska kills two

A small plane crash on Sunday afternoon in northwestern Nebraska killed both occupants.
A small plane crash on Sunday afternoon in northwestern Nebraska killed both occupants.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Neb. - Federal transportation investigators say two people were killed in a small plane crash in the northwestern corner of Nebraska.

Chadron radio station KCSR reports that the single-engine plane crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Nebraska Panhandle about 5 miles north of Harrison.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot and a lone passenger of the Beechcraft P35 Bonanza were killed in the crash. The agency is investigating the cause of the crash.

Officials have not released the identities of the two people killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
18-year-old facing murder charge after woman found dead at south Omaha home
Council Bluffs couple assessing damages after buying flipped house
Ratio Christi, a Christian student group, is suing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for...
Christian student group files lawsuit against University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Nebraska taxpayer group says new books at OPS are ‘extremely objectionable’
Officials say pet caused house fire in Elkhorn

Latest News

Businesses around Omaha-metro start hiring season
Warm up ahead
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Chilly Wednesday with a warm up ahead
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Black Elk Elementary student hospitalized with COVID-19