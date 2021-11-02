Advertisement

Sidney woman sentenced for meth distribution conspiracy

A 32-year-old woman from Sidney was sentenced in a federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to...
A 32-year-old woman from Sidney was sentenced in a federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.(WDTV)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 32-year-old woman from Sidney, Nebraska, was sentenced Monday in a federal court for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court documents reveal that Ashley Whited was sentenced to 57 months imprisonment without parole. The release says that after her prison term, Whited will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

Authorities say that on May 10, 2019, law enforcement stopped a vehicle for an active arrest warrant. Police say they located a potted marijuana plant inside the vehicle during the wanted person’s arrest. Officials report that during a police interview, the plant was linked to a residence in Sydney.

Documents state that law enforcement then executed a search warrant at the Sydney residence where Whited lived and seized approximately 560 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine.

