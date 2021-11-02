Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Freezing temps this morning, warming trend on the way soon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are in the 20s across much of the metro this morning leading to the first widespread hard freeze in the city. Widespread frost is likely with a few spotty areas of fog possible too. After this cold morning, we’ll be able to warm some this afternoon but only into the upper 40s. That is as a few clouds develop as well.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

It likely won’t be quite as cold tonight into Wednesday but we should dip close to 30 yet again. We’ll again be stuck in the 40s Wednesday afternoon because of the thicker layer of clouds. That should be the last of the 40s for a a while though.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Highs will rebound quickly by Thursday into the 50s and the 60s aren’t that far away either. Don’t be surprised if some 70s show up in the forecast this weekend as we get closer.

5 Day Forecast (WOWT)

