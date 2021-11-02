Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Freezing temps this morning, warming trend on the way soon

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are in the 20s across much of the metro this morning leading to the first widespread hard freeze in the city. Widespread frost is likely with a few spotty areas of fog possible too. After this cold morning, we’ll be able to warm some this afternoon but only into the upper 40s. That is as a few clouds develop as well.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

It likely won’t be quite as cold tonight into Wednesday but we should dip close to 30 yet again. We’ll again be stuck in the 40s Wednesday afternoon because of the thicker layer of clouds. That should be the last of the 40s for a a while though.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Highs will rebound quickly by Thursday into the 50s and the 60s aren’t that far away either. Don’t be surprised if some 70s show up in the forecast this weekend as we get closer.

5 Day Forecast
5 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
18-year-old facing murder charge after woman found dead at south Omaha home
Ratio Christi, a Christian student group, is suing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for...
Christian student group files lawsuit against University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Millard Public Schools logo
Black Elk Elementary closed for two week COVID-19 quarantine
NSP New Building
Dozens of cases dismissed after drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence
Field Club Halloween
Historic Omaha neighborhood prepares for thousands of trick-or-treaters

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Monday night forecast
October was warmer and rainier than normal
MONTHLY WEATHER SUMMARY: October warmer and rainier than average
Tuesday morning lows
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday morning hard freeze for the metro