Parents scramble as Millard school shuts doors after COVID outbreak

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Elk Elementary is shutting its doors for two weeks amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Millard Public Schools making the announcement Monday afternoon left parents scrambling.

Angela Bosak describes the past 24 hours as chaotic. Her son is a kindergarten student at Black Elk Elementary.

“It was kind of a panic. Last night we were in the middle of trick-or-treating when we got the email that school would be closed today,” said Bosak.

In another email Monday afternoon, Millard Public Schools notified parents that Black Elk will be closed until November 15th to try to slow down the spread of COVID.

There are 34 confirmed cases.

“This afternoon, it came through that we’re going to be out for two weeks and it’s just kind of this mad scramble,” said Bosak.

A single mom and a teacher at one of Millard’s high schools, the plan is to teach from home so she can look after her son.

“Dealing with the craziness of a six-year-old and trying to also teach my classes,” said Bosak.

The district is working through the details of remote learning with the goal of getting it underway Wednesday.

“Just trying to process how to get that all done is a lot,” said Bosak.

She says she’s disappointed that Millard Public Schools didn’t do more to prevent spreading.

“I just think it was possibly somewhat preventable and there were things that could’ve been put in place that didn’t happen and I wish it would have,” said Bosak.

Some of those parents are having their say Monday in front of Millard’s school board as one of many parents who called on the district to mandate masks from the get go.

“565 students have had their families scrambling to find help for two weeks because there were no masks, in schools where there were masks, we haven’t had classes shut down,” said a concerned parent.

“If their child’s classroom or whole school building is closed for two weeks, what is the district going to do to help those struggling families? Many of us are worried about our neighbors,” said Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek.

The district’s superintendent says they’re doing their best.

In Monday’s meeting, it was confirmed that masks won’t be required when students return back to Black Elk in two weeks.

“The only choice we have is to close that building and clear it out and by closing for two weeks, we’re confirming with Douglas County we should be able to come back to an unmasked environment,” said Jim Sutfin, Millard Public Schools, Superintendent.

As for Angela, she’s holding onto some hope that more precautionary measures will be put into place.

“But I’m hoping policies are kind of looked at more, safety nets are put in place for both staff and students but especially these young kids,” said Bosak.

Millard is hosting a vaccine clinic next Friday evening. If the CDC gives its final approval, the plan is to vaccinate kids ages 5-11.

