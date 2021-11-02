Papillion police department names new deputy chief

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Papillion Police Department selected a new Deputy Chief on Tuesday.

The department has promoted Orin Orchard to the role of Deputy Chief, previously held by Chris Whitted. Whitted was recently appointed to Police Chief, leaving the position vacant.

Orchard has been on the Papillion Police Department for 26 years in various ranks that include police officer/detective, uniformed services lieutenant, and administrative services lieutenant. He’s served numerous roles for the department like school resource officer, narcotics investigator, field training officer, and more.

Now as Deputy Chief, Orchard is second in command behind only the Police Chief.

“Orin distinguished himself from the other candidates in a lengthy and difficult selection process. He has been a dedicated servant to our community, and I am excited for his knowledge and experience to benefit Papillion for years to come.”

Orchard is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Class #272. He also holds a BA degree from Brigham Young University and a Graduate level certificate in Criminal Justice from the University of Virginia.

