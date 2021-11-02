Omaha’s first freeze of the season Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time this season, Omaha dipped below-freezing Tuesday morning. Our official low temperature at the airport was a chilly 27°.

October was warmer-than-normal for us, so we’re running few weeks behind. Our typical first freeze in Omaha falls on October 14th and our first hard freeze – a temperature 28° or below - falls on October 26th.

Omaha's first freeze of the season usually occurs mid-October (WOWT)

Omaha's first hard freeze of the season usually occurs late October (WOWT)

Part of the reason temperatures were able to drop so low was the lack of cloud cover last night.

During the day, sunny skies allow more of the sun’s radiation reach the surface compared to a cloudy day. At night, the heat tries to escape back into space.

During the day, clear skies allow more solar radiation reach the ground (WOWT)

If there are clouds in the sky at night, these clouds act as a “blanket”. Clouds trap the heat we received during the day and re-emit some of it back to the surface.

On a clear night, you don’t have this “blanket” trapping in the heat. Instead, the radiation escapes back into space, cooling us off here at the surface. That’s what happened Monday night.

Clouds act like a blanket at night and help trap in heat (WOWT)

Generally, clear skies during the day allow us to heat quickly. Clear skies at night allow us to cool quickly.

In addition to the freezing temperatures – with clear skies and light winds – we saw some patchy fog and frost form during the morning hours as well.

