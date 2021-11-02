Omaha felon sentenced for firearm possession

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One 23-year-old man was sentenced in an Omaha federal court on Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents state that Ja’Von Smith of Omaha was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, there is no parole in the federal system. Smith will reportedly begin a three-year term of supervised release following his prison term.

Officials say that on Dec. 1, 2019, Smith was observed by officers while police were conducting surveillance at a recent homicide location where rival gang members were gathering to plan their retaliation. Police say they saw several gang members acting in a manner that indicated they were armed. When officers tried to make contact with the parties, they fled in a vehicle and started a high-speed chase.

Documents show Smith was identified as a passenger in the fleeing vehicle driven by Markese Davis. Officers report seeing a gun thrown out of the window while in pursuit of the vehicle - they recovered it and submitted it to a lab for DNA testing. Authorities reveal that both Smith and Davis’ DNA were recovered from the handgun.

Reports say that Smith had previously been convicted of felony possession of a stolen firearm in Douglas County, Nebraska on March 13, 2017. Davis, also a convicted felon, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 24 months in the Bureau of Prisons on February 19, 2021.

