Omaha court sentences Chicago woman for forging promethazine prescriptions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old Chicago woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal court on Monday, Nov. 1, for obtaining promethazine with codeine by fraud.

Court documents state that Kia Latrice Booker of Chicago was sentenced to seven months imprisonment without parole.

Law enforcement says they began investigating 11 fraudulent prescriptions of promethazine with codeine on July 7, 2018. During follow-up with each pharmacy, Nebraska State Patrol investigators were able to identify a female, later identified as Booker, who used her Illinois identification card when she picked up the prescriptions of promethazine.

Documents reveal that on July 12, 2018, NSP investigators received a call regarding promethazine with codeine from the Ogallala Police Department.

Police say that two individuals were involved in the Ogallala case, Booker and Chyneice Richie. The release states that Richie pleaded guilty to obtaining promethazine with codeine by forging prescriptions and is scheduled for sentencing in Dec.

Officials report that both Booker and Richie were seen on surveillance using fake IDs to obtain the promethazine with codeine.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.