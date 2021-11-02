Off-duty Douglas Co. Deputy saves two from overdose

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Eads’ training has served him well before. Last Wednesday, that training was needed again when he was least expecting it, enjoying a night off-duty with other officers, including a friend from O.P.D.

“A person came crying into the establishment and I asked him what was wrong,” Eads said. “He said ‘I have two friends who were unconscious in the car.’ That’s when I knew immediately what it was gonna be.”

An overdose. Two overdoses in the same car.

While his O.P.D. friend called 911, Eads retrieved doses of Narcan from his personal vehicle and administered the shots that likely saved their lives. And it isn’t the first time the 27-year-old deputy has been praised for his quick action to save a life.

In April of 2018, he and his partner responded to a call about a suicidal man threatening to jump off a bridge. Eads pulled him to safety.

“The first time (in 2018) an individual was going to attempt suicide, Deputy Eads was able to sneak up behind him and grab him and pull him over before he jumped, this time here, he was able to recognize signs of possible overdose,” Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne D. Hudson said. “We have no doubt these individuals would be dead today if not for his actions.”

”In my honest opinion we got lucky,” Eads said. “Narcan works like it’s supposed to and it’s proven to work, but it can’t be the answer. We have to find the answer.”

In his fifth year with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Eads helps to train other officers in these techniques. He said that fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, is wreaking havoc “all over Omaha” and that addiction doesn’t discriminate.

”It’s our neighbors, it’s our friends, it’s everyone,” Eads said. “It doesn’t always have to be criminal. Whether or not we can get them help, or get them the help they need, that’s the only way this crisis ends with opioids.”

For more information from the Douglas County Health Department on battling opioid abuse, go here. The CDC has information, resources, and tools available regarding the opioid overdose epidemic here.

