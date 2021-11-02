Nebraska Corrections report inmate’s death

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the death of an inmate Monday night.

Authorities report Marvin Lovette, 75, died at a Lincoln hospital and the cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Lovette was serving 46 to 62 years on multiple charges of first-degree sexual assault on a minor and one charge of child abuse that started out of Hall County.

He started his sentence on March 7, 2006, and was at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. There will be a grand jury to have an investigation.

