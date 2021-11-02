Much-needed upgrades approved for south Omaha’s Brown Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A historic south Omaha park has been approved for some much-needed upgrades.

Brown Park at 15th and U Streets have been a staple in the south Omaha community for decades, as it’s just up the hill from south Omaha’s first and longest-standing baseball field, John Stella Field.

On Tuesday afternoon, city council members voted unanimously to approve funding for an upgrade to the park. Something neighbors say is desperately needed.

“The neighborhood has really been trying to get something going before COVID, we all got together and had meetings and was trying to get rants and everything else in support, and then COVID came it kind of a put a big stop on everything,” says neighbor Margie Hoss.

Hoss has lived across the street from the park for close to 30 years.

“My sons had grown up here and they’re in their 30s now and they got children now, and my daughter and they come over with their grandkids and I’m watching them play in the park too, it’s really a neat, nice park and it should be kept up a little more,” she says.

Another neighbor in the area tells 6 News the park is in the worst shape they’ve seen it in the 60 years they have lived in the neighborhood. The changes coming to the park approved by city council are welcomed.

“Yes it really needs it, it’s never been changed out, the toys and stuff have never been changed and it really needs an upgrade,” Hoss says.

The city has agreed to pay $470,000 for the park renovation, which will include the playground, the picnic area, and will add additional parking. The bid for the project was awarded to Dostals Construction, and the funding comes from the 2018 Parks and Recreation Fund.

Long-time neighbors tell 6 News they fully support the change and hope it will attract more young families to the area, especially after the ongoing improvements to the John Stella baseball fields just down the hill.

“The baseball field is looking great, I know we’ve had donations to keep that up real nice and clean and really looks great down there, and why not bring it up here?” Hoss says. “I think the whole neighborhood would appreciate a nice place for the children to come play, you know, it’s due. Everybody would be happy for it.”

The renovations are expected to begin in June of next year and last through August.

