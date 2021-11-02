Iowa governor voting in Madison County proves relocation

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - With a photo posted on social media, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds unofficially announced she is now a resident of Madison County.

Reynolds posted the photo of her feeding her ballot into a voting machine and noted she had voted Tuesday morning in Madison County.

It was the first word that Reynolds had moved from neighboring Clarke County, where she served as county treasurer and state senator before then-Gov. Terry Branstad chose her to run as lieutenant governor with him.

Spokesman Alex Murphy later confirmed Reynolds and her husband purchased property in Madison County, about 30 miles southwest of Des Moines.

Today’s the day to get out and VOTE! It’s your chance to make your voices heard! Polls are open until 8 p.m. I voted this morning in Madison County. You can find all things election day, including your local polling location, at https://t.co/rDMN0knLbR. #ivoted pic.twitter.com/EdJTqgpiOa — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) November 2, 2021

