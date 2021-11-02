Advertisement

Iowa governor voting in Madison County proves relocation

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tweeted a photo of her voting in Madison County on Tuesday, proving she has moved from Clarke County.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - With a photo posted on social media, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds unofficially announced she is now a resident of Madison County.

Reynolds posted the photo of her feeding her ballot into a voting machine and noted she had voted Tuesday morning in Madison County.

It was the first word that Reynolds had moved from neighboring Clarke County, where she served as county treasurer and state senator before then-Gov. Terry Branstad chose her to run as lieutenant governor with him.

Spokesman Alex Murphy later confirmed Reynolds and her husband purchased property in Madison County, about 30 miles southwest of Des Moines.

