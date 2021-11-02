Investigation sparked after Norfolk plant worker’s death

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) - Officials are investigating the death of a worker injured in a crane accident at a Norfolk manufacturing plant over the weekend.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and paramedics were called to the Continental Tire plant late Saturday afternoon by a 911 caller who said a 50-year-old man had fallen from a lift.

Officials say the worker, Keith Polenske, of rural Randolph, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

An investigation showed Polenske had been working on a scissor lift when an automated crane hit the lift, causing it to tip over. Polenske fell several feet to the floor, causing severe injuries.

