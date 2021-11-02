Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Chilly Wednesday with a warm up ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures remain chilly through Wednesday. We’ll start the day in the low 30s and only warm to the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon... this will add to the chilly feel of the day. We may even see an isolated shower in the afternoon, but don’t expect much. There isn’t a lot of moisture to work with.

Chilly Wednesday (wowt)

From there a warming trend returns as a ridge of high pressure sets up to our SW! 50s are back Thursday and Friday. However Friday will be windy with gusts into the 30s and 40s ahead of even warmer weather for the weekend.

Warming trend into weekend (wowt)

We’ll make the jump to the 60s over the weekend. We’ll stay mild through at least Tuesday before eyeing the middle to end of next work week for some cooler and potentially unsettled weather. We’re expecting more clouds Wednesday with some showers nearby and a better chance for moisture on Thursday. Stay tuned.

