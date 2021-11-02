Council Bluffs couple gets married in hospital room

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - “I told them, don’t tell her anything. I want this to be a complete surprise,” said Jonathan Johnson.

Jonathan Johnson planned to spring this big idea on his fiance, Mariah. He was nearing the end of his 47-day stay in the hospital.

The 28-year-old hadn’t been vaccinated and got COVID, it nearly killed him.

“I didn’t want to have any regrets. After coming off the ventilator, you view a lot of things differently in life,” said Jonathan.

“Somebody ordered cake from the cafeteria and then we started talking the logistics of it,” said Amy Waldstein, ICU Nurse at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

It so happened there was a lull in COVID cases at Methodist Jennie Edmundson in mid-October so several of the nurses, for the moment, had time to shift into wedding planners.

“It wasn’t something he talked about for a week. He literally woke up that morning and texted a couple of friends and said, ‘I’m going to marry her today,’” said Jenna Harvey, Critical Care Nurse at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

A friend took his fiance out for hair and makeup that morning, a way to make the daily hospital visit feel different.

“I’ve got to play it cool. I don’t want her to know,” said Jonathan.

She didn’t suspect a thing until she realized someone brought her wedding dress to the hospital.

“I was completely blown away. It was an emotional bawl. I didn’t think this would happen that fast. I’m so happy he did it, so I can spend forever with the man I love,” said Mariah Copeland-Johnson.

The tears were clearly different than the previous six weeks of uncertainty.

“I know they told you I cried at the wedding. I didn’t cry, ok. I didn’t cry. It was raining inside, ok. I didn’t cry at all,” said Jonathan.

For these newlyweds, going home feels like a honeymoon.

“Just because it’s in the hospital, doesn’t make it less special,” said Amy.

“If we can make it through this, we can make it through anything. I think that’s spot-on for marriage,” said Jenna.

The Methodist nurses also served as wedding photographers. They say that with so many COVID patients never going home in the last year and a half, this is one of those cases where they can’t help but cling to the results.

As for Jonathan, he says he still has a long way to go for recovery trying to regain his strength day by day.

