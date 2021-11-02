Businesses around Omaha-metro start hiring season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While we deal with temperatures near freezing overnight, Omaha Parks and Recreation is looking ahead.

Officials are hoping to fill some positions available for next summer including lifeguards for indoor and outdoor pools, and camp counselors for day camps. The city is also looking to hire for positions at community centers, golf courses, and park maintenance.

There are several opportunities, the first one is on Thursday, December 16 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Camelot Community Center.

Jobfairs Nebraska is around the corner on Wednesday, November 3 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. looking to hire for all industries and all skill levels. There will be over 36 employers and companies with benefits and bonuses ready to talk to future employees at the Comfort Inn & Suites near 72nd and Grover.

Officials recommend planning ahead with updating resumes and researching positions online. According to the release, “Childhood Resource and Referral of the Nebraska Department of Education will be present assisting individuals find daycare for their children and Creighton EOC will be present and helping individuals with the resumes and sharing information about the resource classes they offer for employment assistance.

Right behind Jobfairs Nebraska, the USDA Forest Service is starting its 2020 field season hiring for temporary or seasonal positions from November 5-12 in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

They are looking to fill positions for all fire, natural resources, and administrative such as Visitor Information Assistant, Archaeological Technician, Forestry Technician, Engineering Technician, Biological Technician, and many more.

According to the release, there are opportunities to rehire and have a permanent position when working temporarily for two years.

For the upcoming holidays of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, UPS will have its Brown Friday hiring event in the Omaha-metro starting Thursday, Nov. 4 through Saturday, Nov. 6.

The in-person event will be on Friday, Nov. 5 at the UPS Customer Center near Gomez Ave. There will also be a virtual event on Saturday, Nov. 6.

People can still apply online if they can’t go to either hiring event.

Staying ahead of the yearly holiday shipping rush, UPS plans to nationally hire 60,000 employees across 1,200 locations during Brown Friday. They are looking to fill full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions of primarily package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers.

According to the release, “about a third of those hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, over the last three years, and about 138,000 UPS employees, nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce, started in seasonal positions.”

Other incentives the company has to attract more future employees are $200 for every referral from a current employee and their Earn and Learn program which allows student workers to help pay college expenses. As stated on the website, eligibility starts on the day the person is hired, including seasonal employees as well, and the employee can receive up to $5,250 per year in assistance.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition. For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs through Saturday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”

