Boys Town unveils new research center for physically disabled children

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, Boys Town National Research Hospital announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony and media-tour event for a brand new research center designed for children with physical disabilities.

Boys Town says the new Center for Human Performance Optimization is a “place where children and adolescents who have a physical disability are surrounded by dedicated physical therapists, leading researchers, and advanced motion technology and equipment to create a unique hybrid in neuroscience care.”

The ribbon-cutting event is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Boys Town National Research Hospital, 14090 Mother Teresa Lane.

Boys Town’s release states that the new 2,300 square foot physical therapy research center has been filled with carefully chosen equipment “to enhance skills for kids of all abilities.” The collaborative research style makes the new center unique to not only Omaha but also nationwide.

Boys Town specialists will be present for the unveiling, along with experts in the field of neuroscience and physical therapy.

“Boys Town has a history of translating research into premier clinical care. Bringing together the best minds in neuroscience research and care will help us uncover new and better ways to help children with mobility limitations and support brighter futures for them and their families.”

