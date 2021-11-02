Advertisement

Boys Town unveils new research center for physically disabled children

(WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, Boys Town National Research Hospital announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony and media-tour event for a brand new research center designed for children with physical disabilities.

Boys Town says the new Center for Human Performance Optimization is a “place where children and adolescents who have a physical disability are surrounded by dedicated physical therapists, leading researchers, and advanced motion technology and equipment to create a unique hybrid in neuroscience care.”

The ribbon-cutting event is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Boys Town National Research Hospital, 14090 Mother Teresa Lane.

Boys Town’s release states that the new 2,300 square foot physical therapy research center has been filled with carefully chosen equipment “to enhance skills for kids of all abilities.” The collaborative research style makes the new center unique to not only Omaha but also nationwide.

Boys Town specialists will be present for the unveiling, along with experts in the field of neuroscience and physical therapy.

“Boys Town has a history of translating research into premier clinical care. Bringing together the best minds in neuroscience research and care will help us uncover new and better ways to help children with mobility limitations and support brighter futures for them and their families.”

Jason Bruce, M.D., Executive Vice President of Health Care and Director of Boys Town National Research Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
18-year-old facing murder charge after woman found dead at south Omaha home
Ratio Christi, a Christian student group, is suing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for...
Christian student group files lawsuit against University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Council Bluffs couple assessing damages after buying flipped house
Nebraska taxpayer group says new books at OPS are ‘extremely objectionable’
Officials say pet caused house fire in Elkhorn

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Nov. 2 COVID-19 update: Health director reports increase in cases among youth
A 24-year-old woman from Chicago was sentenced in Omaha on Monday for obtaining promethazine...
Omaha court sentences Chicago woman for forging promethazine prescriptions
Ja'Von Smith was sentenced in a federal court on Monday, Nov. 1, for being a felon in...
Omaha felon sentenced for firearm possession
A marker in front of the Duane Arnold Energy Center notes power production started here in...
Alliant Energy announces plans for Iowa’s largest solar farm