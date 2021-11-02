Black Elk Elementary student hospitalized with COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Black Elk Elementary parent confirmed to 6 News on Tuesday that their child is hospitalized with COVID-19.

A nine-year-old Black Elk Elementary School student was hospitalized with COVID-19 last week. The family is asking for privacy at this time as their son struggles to fight the virus. @WOWT6News — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) November 2, 2021

Tuesday afternoon, the Millard Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard was showing that the school, closed this week and next because of the COVID-19 outbreak, now had 38 active cases — four more than were reported Monday. The district had a total of 105 active cases throughout the district, as of Tuesday’s update.

The district is working through the details of remote learning with the goal of getting it underway Wednesday.

Dr. Jim Sutfin, superintendent of Millard Public Schools, told parents at Monday night’s school board meeting that when staff and students return to Black Elk in two weeks, masks will not be required.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.