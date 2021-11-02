Advertisement

50 OPS seniors receive full ride scholarships to UNL

OPS students receive scholarships to UNL.
OPS students receive scholarships to UNL.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fifty seniors in the Omaha Public School system received full-ride scholarships to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Tuesday.

They all are part of a program that’s setting students up for a lifetime of success.

Ladaysia Smith is a sophomore at UNL. She’s an architecture major and the first in her family to go to college.

“As a first-generation student it was important for me to know that all I had to do was put the work in to be able to chase my dreams that I had,” said Ladaysia Smith, UNL sophomore.

Her journey to college started years earlier when she was selected to be a part of the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy.

UNL works with four schools across the state including North and South High Schools in Omaha to get kids ready for the rigors of college.

“How do we serve students who come from underrepresented backgrounds, who might come from lower economic support backgrounds, to be successful in university life, to be successful as students?” said Ronnie Green, UNL Chancellor.

Students are selected when they are in the eighth grade to be a part of the program. These students go through specialized classwork that prepares them for the type of classes take in college.

During their senior year, they receive an acceptance letter and a full-ride scholarship, room and board, and books.

“Seeing the success of these students, seeing them admitted to the university, it’s never old. It’s always new to see that success when they come to the university, they are amongst our very most successful students in terms of being successful academically, graduating one of our highest graduation rates at the university,” said Green.

Smith says this program helps open doors for students who might not otherwise get the chance to attend a four-year college.

“In my College of Architecture, there aren’t a lot of people who look like me, there aren’t a lot of women so to have people who support you no matter what and push you and don’t minimize your success is very important,” said Smith.

Once the students get to UNL, they will have a team that supports them throughout their college career to help ensure success.

