Advertisement

Walker Hayes announces upcoming concert at Ralston Arena

Country artist Walker Hayes announced Monday that he will be performing at the Ralston Arena in...
Country artist Walker Hayes announced Monday that he will be performing at the Ralston Arena in 2022, tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 5.(WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - American county music artist Walker Hayes announced Monday that he is bringing “The Fancy Like Tour” to the Ralston Arena in 2022.

The concert is slated for Saturday, Feb. 5, and will feature special guest Mackenzie Porter. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning on Friday, Nov. 5, and are available at the Ralston Arena Box Office or on their website.

Hayes, a Monument Records recording artist, is originally from Mobile, Alabama. His recent smash hit, “Fancy Like,” has spent eight weeks and counting at the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Field Club Halloween
Historic Omaha neighborhood prepares for thousands of trick-or-treaters
Omaha Police received a call of a seriously injured man down in the road near 21st and Castelar...
Police respond to injured man found in middle of Omaha street
NSP New Building
Dozens of cases dismissed after drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence
Millard Public Schools logo
Millard’s Black Elk Elementary has COVID-19 breakout, closed Monday
Several nationwide companies are raising wages to try and bring people back into the workforce,...
Nebraska employers raising wages to attract more workers

Latest News

A GasBuddy survey reveals that Omaha fuel prices, along with Lincoln and Iowa, have increased...
GasBuddy reports slight increase in Omaha fuel prices
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
18-year-old facing murder charge after woman found dead at south Omaha home
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Nov. 1 COVID-19 update: Hospital capacity increases, as do hospitalizations
LSO File Photo
LSO: Siblings racing each other on Hickman Road facing charges