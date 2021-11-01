Walker Hayes announces upcoming concert at Ralston Arena

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - American county music artist Walker Hayes announced Monday that he is bringing “The Fancy Like Tour” to the Ralston Arena in 2022.

The concert is slated for Saturday, Feb. 5, and will feature special guest Mackenzie Porter. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning on Friday, Nov. 5, and are available at the Ralston Arena Box Office or on their website.

Hayes, a Monument Records recording artist, is originally from Mobile, Alabama. His recent smash hit, “Fancy Like,” has spent eight weeks and counting at the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.