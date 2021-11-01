Advertisement

Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say

Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)(KPD)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Police said they spotted a man riding on the hood of a car going 80 mph in Knoxville early Sunday morning.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were called to respond to reports of an assault at a bar in the area and saw Dylan Bennett holding onto the hood of a Chevy Impala.

The police report says Bennett claims Chamcelyn Whipple, who was driving the sedan, was drunk and he was trying to keep her from leaving.

Whipple told officers Bennett threw her to the ground and took her phone to prevent her from calling police.

She told officers she was able to get back in the car and drive away, knowing Bennett was on the hood.

Officers say they saw Whipple intentionally swerving, trying to shake Bennett off the car.

After reconstructing the route, officers reported Whipple must have driven over nine miles with Bennett on the hood, roughly a 16-minute drive.

According to WVLT, Bennett was charged with aggravated assault and Whipple with reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Field Club Halloween
Historic Omaha neighborhood prepares for thousands of trick-or-treaters
Omaha Police received a call of a seriously injured man down in the road near 21st and Castelar...
Police respond to injured man found in middle of Omaha street
NSP New Building
Dozens of cases dismissed after drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence
Millard Public Schools logo
Millard’s Black Elk Elementary has COVID-19 breakout, closed Monday
Several nationwide companies are raising wages to try and bring people back into the workforce,...
Nebraska employers raising wages to attract more workers

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life
Police in Iowa are investigating a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Des Moines man that happened...
Police investigating fatal shooting outside lodge in Iowa
New York gun law in the crosshairs a the Supreme Court
New York gun law in the crosshairs a the Supreme Court
An October survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states by Creighton University...
Midwest survey; employment jumps but economy confidence low
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American plagued by major flight cancellations for 4th day