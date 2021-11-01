Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: A few showers to start, cloudy & chilly otherwise though!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some showers are on the map this morning mainly south and southwest of the metro. That is where most of it will likely stay with a few snow showers mixing in at times this morning. Temperatures will stay well above freezing so there shouldn’t be any impacts from any frozen precipitation this morning. Watch for slick spots when you get west of Lincoln if travelling on I-80 though. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place well west of our area.

With the clouds in place, it will be tough to warm so anticipate highs in the mid 40s. Thankfully the WSW wind won’t be all that strong.

Tuesday morning is a First Alert Day though as the clouds are forecast to clear tonight and the temperatures are expected to drop. We’ll likely drop into the upper 20s for the first time in the metro leading to a hard freeze. Detach garden hoses, pick the last veggies in the garden and get those sprinklers drained to avoid any frozen pipes.

Temperatures will rebound above freezing very quickly later Tuesday morning with highs in the 40s likely yet again. Watch for another chilly day Wednesday before there are any more significant signs of warmth in the 10 day forecast.

