Police investigating suspicious death at south Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 61-year-old woman Sunday morning in a south Omaha home.

The victim was identified as Jolene Harshbarger.

Omaha Police said in a report late Sunday that officers were called to a residence near 20th and Y streets, just east of Highway 75, for a death investigation; but that “due to suspicious circumstances, the Omaha Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death as a homicide.”

Anyone with information about her death is asked to call the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.