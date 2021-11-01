Advertisement

Police investigating fatal shooting outside lodge in Iowa

Police in Iowa are investigating a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Des Moines man that happened...
Police in Iowa are investigating a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Des Moines man that happened Friday night outside of the Elks Lodge in Ames, Iowa.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside the Elks Lodge in Ames where a Halloween party was being held.

Police say 23-year-old Stashaun Brown, of Des Moines, died from his injuries in the late Friday night shooting.

Officers were called just before midnight Friday to the lodge for reports of shots fired in a crowd of about 100 people. Investigators believe a group of people had been fighting before the confrontation escalated into gunfire.

Arriving officers found Brown with a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to an area hospital, where he died early Saturday.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

