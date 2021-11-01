Advertisement

Police: Florida school’s ‘teacher of the year’ arrested on child abuse charge over Instagram dispute

By Brie Isom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A 60-year-old Florida teacher is accused of child abuse days after being named “teacher of the year.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Caroline Lee was arrested for child abuse on Friday at the Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts.

A victim stated in the arrest report that when she arrived at her first-period class on Friday, her teacher said Lee wanted to talk to her.

The report states Lee brought the student back to her classroom and asked her why she threatened her, but the student denied making any threats.

The student claimed Lee reached across a table and struck the student with the palm of her hand. She stated that Lee hit her several times, causing her nose to bleed.

Police responded to the school after the student went to a guidance counselor’s office.

The report states the attack was preceded by an Instagram argument between Lee and the victim on the Duvall County School’s page.

Lee was being congratulated for winning “teacher of the year” two days before the alleged attack, and there was a comment about her use of a racial slur in class last year.

The teacher responded to the post that she used the word in the context of the book “Of Mice and Men.”

Students said on the posts that it wasn’t the right thing to do, and Lee agreed.

The arrest report states Lee interpreted one of the comments on the Instagram post as a threat to kill her.

The school’s principal told families about the arrest in a phone message, saying Lee was removed from the classroom and will not return pending the judicial and internal procedures.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Bluffs couple assessing damages after buying flipped house
Black Elk Elementary student hospitalized with COVID-19
Parents scramble as Millard school shuts doors after COVID-19 outbreak
Omaha man killed after shooting on Highway 77, homicide investigation underway
Nebraska taxpayer group says new books at OPS are ‘extremely objectionable’

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct....
Supreme Court to hear arguments in major gun rights case
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires...
Reports: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father admits killing man he believed sold his daughter into sex trafficking, police say
Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.
Ronnie Wilson of The Gap Band dies