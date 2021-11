OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were forced to clear up a Monday afternoon crash on Interstate 80 that left one person injured.

The Nebraska State Patrol released photos of the scene near I-80 westbound and the 680 southbound interchange.

Douglas County dispatch confirmed there was one injury after the collision and that all lanes have reopened.

Troopers have the inside lane of westbound Interstate 80 at marker 446 shutdown assisting @OmahaPolice with a crash. pic.twitter.com/rvU2yV4yRc — NSP_TroopANightShift 🇺🇸 (@NSPTroopANights) November 1, 2021

