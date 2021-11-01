Advertisement

Officials say pet caused accidental fire in Elkhorn

Omaha Fire crews report that a Sunday night fire in Elkhorn was accidentally started by a pet.
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department crews were dispatched Sunday evening to a working fire on north Main Street in Elkhorn.

OFD says the fire happened around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday near N. Main and Wirt streets. Fire crews reported smoke on arrival and declared a working fire.

Authorities say the fire was quickly extinguished, no one was in the home at the time of the incident but they did have to rescue two dogs.

OFD officials report that the cause of the fire was “determined to be accidental due to the accidental activation of the stove by a pet that ignited combustibles.”

There were no injuries reported.

