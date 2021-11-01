Advertisement

NY woman dies in Kansas; hit by car amid road rage clash

A 54-year-old New York woman pulled over for a road rage confrontation on a Kansas interstate...
A 54-year-old New York woman pulled over for a road rage confrontation on a Kansas interstate before she was struck and killed by a commercial vehicle.(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a commercial vehicle that hit and killed a woman from New York on a Kansas interstate during an apparent road rage confrontation.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Lori Anne Maxwell, of Gloversville, New York, died Friday night on Interstate 35 in Franklin County.

The patrol says Maxwell and another driver were involved in a road rage confrontation for several miles before they both pulled over.

Authorities say Maxwell got out of her vehicle and was trying to talk to the other driver when a passing commercial vehicle hit her and did not stop. Maxwell died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Field Club Halloween
Historic Omaha neighborhood prepares for thousands of trick-or-treaters
NSP New Building
Dozens of cases dismissed after drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence
Omaha Police received a call of a seriously injured man down in the road near 21st and Castelar...
Police respond to injured man found in middle of Omaha street
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
18-year-old facing murder charge after woman found dead at south Omaha home
Millard Public Schools logo
Millard’s Black Elk Elementary has COVID-19 breakout, closed Monday

Latest News

The Iowa State Patrol reports that a one-year-old toddler has died after being accidentally...
Iowa toddler dies after being hit by vehicle
Millard's Black Elk Elementary closed for two weeks
Millard's Black Elk Elementary closed for two weeks
REPORT: Pet turned on stove, starting house fire in Elkhorn
REPORT: Pet turned on stove, starting house fire in Elkhorn
Taxpayer group objects to new books at OPS
Taxpayer group objects to new books at OPS