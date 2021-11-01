NY woman dies in Kansas; hit by car amid road rage clash
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a commercial vehicle that hit and killed a woman from New York on a Kansas interstate during an apparent road rage confrontation.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Lori Anne Maxwell, of Gloversville, New York, died Friday night on Interstate 35 in Franklin County.
The patrol says Maxwell and another driver were involved in a road rage confrontation for several miles before they both pulled over.
Authorities say Maxwell got out of her vehicle and was trying to talk to the other driver when a passing commercial vehicle hit her and did not stop. Maxwell died at the scene.
