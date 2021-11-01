Nebraska’s prison director will meet with community members at ‘First Tuesday’ town hall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state’s top prison official is set to meet with community leaders in North Omaha Tuesday night.

It’s on the heels of a water outage at the state penitentiary last week. Nebraska’s Prison Director Scott Frakes will be the speaker for the “First Tuesday” town hall.

Frakes is expected to update the community on the plans for a new prison, the current staffing crisis, and provide a prison COVID update.

It will be at the Fabric Lab off 24th and Lake starting at 6 p.m.

First Tuesday town hall in North Omaha on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. (PHOTO: Preston Love Jr.)

