Nebraska taxpayer group says new books at OPS are ‘extremely objectionable’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The OPS board authorized the purchase of close to 3,000 books more than a year ago.

These books are not for the elementary school libraries but are inside classrooms and available to the students during independent reading time.

A local taxpayer group says it finds the titles extremely objectionable.

These are books on sexual orientation, gender identification, immigration, social justice, and more. OPS says the books are about diversity and inclusion, reflective of the state’s largest and most diverse school district, and that some children may see themselves in the pages.

A team of experts within the district picked the titles and put them in classrooms where they are age appropriate.

“We believe the purchases are a misuse of property taxes.”

Doug Kagan with Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom objects to using tax dollars to buy what he calls “extremely objectionable” books and plans to tell the board as much during Monday’s meeting.

“They have books on lifestyles a lot of people don’t agree with. One of the books shows, we think, illegal immigration in a favorable light. Illegal immigration is just that, illegal.”

OPS reminds everyone these books aren’t part of the curriculum. There are also books on foster care, death, religion, and divorce.

They urge families who have questions to talk to their child’s teacher or the building principal.

