MONTHLY WEATHER SUMMARY: October warmer and rainier than average

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - October – on average – is a big month of transition for us here in the Heartland. Our climate normals drop from highs in the lower-70s at the beginning of the month to highs in the upper-50s on Halloween. Our normal lows drop too – from 50° to 37°.

Looking back at October 2021, it was a warmer-than-average month overall! 19 days brought us highs above-normal; 11 days brought us highs below-normal. One day – October 10th – warmed right to the daily climate normal of 69°.

October high temperatures by day (WOWT)

The warmest high of the month arrived on October 8th, with a max temperature of 86°. Though October typically brings us our first frost, freeze, and hard freeze, Omaha Eppley Airfield’s coldest low was just 33° on the 30th.

October was warmer and rainier than normal (WOWT)

With daily highs and lows averaged, our departure from normal was +3.5°.

The past month was the 13th wettest October on record for Omaha, dating back to 1877. Eppley Airfield picked up 4.75″ of rainfall over the course of the month, with most of it falling over just three days. For the first time since 2017, no measurable snow fell in Omaha during October.

October rainfall by day (WOWT)

Heading into November, our climate normals continue to cool. Average highs in the 50s drop into the 40s by the end of the month, with average lows dropping from the mid-30s to the mid-20s. We pick up 1.7″ of snowfall throughout November, on average. The daylight hours continue to shorten as well, with another hour of daylight gone by the 30th.

Average temperatures continue to cool throughout November (WOWT)

We also “Fall Back” into Standard Time beginning Sunday, November 7th.

Overall, there is no strong signal for above or below normal temperatures or precipitation for the month per the Climate Prediction Center.

We’re certainly starting the month on a very chilly note with highs in the 40s and lows below-freezing. Trending warmer and mostly dry for the end of the extended forecast, so the nice fall weather isn’t done with us just yet!

The second half of the 10-day forecast is trending warmer than average (WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.