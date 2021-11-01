Advertisement

Midwest survey; employment jumps but economy confidence low

An October survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states by Creighton University shows a jump in employment but low confidence in the economy over the next six months.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows significant jumps in employment and inventories since September, but confidence in the economy over the next six months remained at a dismal low.

The overall index for October of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Monday rose to 65.2 from September’s 61.6.

Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth. But the survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, failed to budge from 37 recorded in September.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

