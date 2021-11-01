Advertisement

LSO: Siblings racing each other on Hickman Road facing charges

LSO File Photo
LSO File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says two teenagers who were racing each other on Hickman Road are facing charges.

Friday evening, around 11:30 p.m., LSO said a deputy was patrolling in Hickman and saw two cars that were speeding.

According to Captain John Vik, it appeared the two drivers were racing each other westbound on Hickman Road.

LSO said the deputy was able to catch up and stop one of the cars, but the other driver did not stop.

Captain Vik said the driver who did not stop came back to the traffic stop and the deputy made contact with that driver who was an 18-year-old man.

The 18-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, according to Captain Vik, while the deputy was performing a DUI investigation and placing the teenager under arrest, he resisted.

LSO said the 18-year-old was arrested for DUI, engaging in a speed contest, resisting arrest and other traffic violations.

The other driver, a 16-year-old girl, was cited for engaging in a speed contest.

Captain Vik said it appears that the two teenagers are siblings.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Field Club Halloween
Historic Omaha neighborhood prepares for thousands of trick-or-treaters
Omaha Police received a call of a seriously injured man down in the road near 21st and Castelar...
Police respond to injured man found in middle of Omaha street
NSP New Building
Dozens of cases dismissed after drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence
Millard Public Schools logo
Millard’s Black Elk Elementary has COVID-19 breakout, closed Monday
Several nationwide companies are raising wages to try and bring people back into the workforce,...
Nebraska employers raising wages to attract more workers

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Nov. 1 COVID-19 update: Hospital capacity increases, as do hospitalizations
A 61-year-old woman was found dead in her home early Sunday morning, police are investigating...
Police investigating suspicious death of Omaha woman
Fire officials say that a pet accidentally caused a fire Sunday evening in Elkhorn after...
Pet causes house fire in Elkhorn
Omaha Fire crews report that a Sunday night fire in Elkhorn was accidentally started by a pet.
Officials say pet caused house fire in Elkhorn