LPD: Two Omaha men shot in car while on Highway 77

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is working to learn more about shooting this weekend that happened on Highway 77 where two men were taken to the hospital by friends.

On Saturday, just before 3 a.m., police were called to a local hospital when two men arrived with gunshot wounds.

LPD said one of the men, a 23-year-old, suffered multiple gunshots wounds with injuries to the neck and leg. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said the other man, a 19-year-old, had multiple gunshot wounds with injuries to his arm and torso. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.

LPD said both men are from Omaha.

According to police, investigators spoke with witnesses and determined that the men had been in a car with several other people when they were shot at.

Officers said investigators processed the car they were in at the time of the shooting for evidence and it was determined that the shooting took place on Highway 77 between Rosa Parks Way and West A Street.

Investigators processed that scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are collecting video. Police said the car involved in the shooting did not drive the victims to the hospital, instead it arrived at the hospital later on.

LPD said investigators are working on determining what led up to the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

