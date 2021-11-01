Advertisement

LPD: 16-year-old tries breaking into smoke shop in northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 16-year-old tried breaking into a smoke shop in northeast Lincoln.

On Friday, just before 7 a.m., police were called to the Express Smoke Shop off 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway on a suspicious person.

LPD said the caller reported seeing a man using a grinding tool on the lock on the back door of the business.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a grinder laying near the back door and the door handle removed.

Officers said they then contacted a 16-year-old boy who matched the description provided by the caller on the side of the building next to a car.

According to police, the caller identified the teenager as the one seen trying to break into the business.

Officers matched the tools found inside the vehicle with the ones that were left by the damaged door, police explained.

The 16-year-old taken into custody, referred for attempted burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.

LPD said the teenager was released to a parent.

There was an estimated $2,450 damage to the door and security cameras.

