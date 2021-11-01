Advertisement

Kansas lawmaker faces battery charge, mental exam ordered

Kansas lawmaker Aaron Coleman is facing domestic battery charges and must undergo a mental...
Kansas lawmaker Aaron Coleman is facing domestic battery charges and must undergo a mental health evaluation.(Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MISSION, Kan. (AP) - A judge says a freshman Kansas legislator who has acknowledged past abuses against girls and young women must undergo a mental health evaluation after he was charged with domestic battery in a disturbance involving his brother at his grandfather’s home.

Magistrate Judge James Phelan on Monday ordered Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City to be freed on a personal recognizance bond.

The hearing was held via Zoom and Coleman didn’t appear because he is receiving medical care.

No information has been released about his health status. Overland Park police arrested the 21-year-old Saturday evening on suspicion of domestic battery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

