Iowa toddler dies after being hit by vehicle

EDDYVILLE, Iowa (WOWT) - A toddler in Iowa’s Monroe County was accidentally struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident took place on 148th Street in the city of Eddyville around 1:30 p.m.

The report states that David Gordon was leaving the home and backing out of his driveway and did not see his one-year-old, Trevor Lane Gordon, leave the residence. The car then hit the toddler while backing out of the driveway.

The child, Trevor, was pronounced dead at the scene. Trevor’s body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.