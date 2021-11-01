Advertisement

Iowa toddler dies after being hit by vehicle

The Iowa State Patrol reports that a one-year-old toddler has died after being accidentally...
The Iowa State Patrol reports that a one-year-old toddler has died after being accidentally struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDDYVILLE, Iowa (WOWT) - A toddler in Iowa’s Monroe County was accidentally struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident took place on 148th Street in the city of Eddyville around 1:30 p.m.

The report states that David Gordon was leaving the home and backing out of his driveway and did not see his one-year-old, Trevor Lane Gordon, leave the residence. The car then hit the toddler while backing out of the driveway.

The child, Trevor, was pronounced dead at the scene. Trevor’s body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Field Club Halloween
Historic Omaha neighborhood prepares for thousands of trick-or-treaters
NSP New Building
Dozens of cases dismissed after drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence
Omaha Police received a call of a seriously injured man down in the road near 21st and Castelar...
Police respond to injured man found in middle of Omaha street
Millard Public Schools logo
Millard’s Black Elk Elementary has COVID-19 breakout, closed Monday
Ratio Christi, a Christian student group, is suing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for...
Christian student group files lawsuit against University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Latest News

Millard's Black Elk Elementary closed for two weeks
Millard's Black Elk Elementary closed for two weeks
REPORT: Pet turned on stove, starting house fire in Elkhorn
REPORT: Pet turned on stove, starting house fire in Elkhorn
18-year-old arrested for woman's murder in Omaha
18-year-old arrested for woman's murder in Omaha
The State Appeal Board voted Monday to pay nearly $400,000 to five attorneys and three expert...
$400K payment issued in University of Iowa women’s swimming lawsuit