GasBuddy reports slight increase in Omaha fuel prices

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of over 300 stations in Omaha, gas prices have risen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $3.26 per gallon on Monday, Nov. 1.

The survey reports that prices in Omaha are 22.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $1.22 higher than a year ago. GasBuddy reveals that the cheapest station in Omaha on Monday is priced at $2.88/gallon while the most expensive is listed at $3.76.

The release states the national average price of gas has also risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week and is averaging $3.38/gallon today. GasBuddy says the national average is up nearly 20 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy data, Lincoln’s gas prices are also up from last week. They report a price increase of five cents per gallon, averaging $3.33/gallon on Monday.

Overall, the state of Iowa also reports an increase of 2.7 cents per gallon from last week but Des Moines reports a decrease of 0.5 cents per gallon, averaging $3.14/gallon on Monday.

“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized. Yet, some areas of California are still at or near all-time record highs for prices.”

De Haan also says that, for most motorists, gas prices are likely to “greatly slow their recent ascent” and that we could see some price declines in the weeks ahead.

