Frost remains focused on turning Huskers around, doesn’t pay attention to outside speculation

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - At his weekly Monday press conference ahead of facing Ohio State this week, Scott Frost was asked about speculation and rumors pertaining to his job as head coach at Nebraska.

“I don’t pay any attention to it. It’s kind of hard to ignore talk in any situation,” Frost said. “I owe it to the kids to give them my everything. So do the coaches, and we are. The kids are giving us everything they’ve got right back.”

Frost was later asked when he thinks the team should start winning, considering he’s in his fourth year as head coach.

“We’re close. I don’t want to overstep here, but, yeah, I’m really excited about the rest of this year. I’m really excited about next year. I hope we get it [wins]. I think we should,” Frost said. “With the young guys we’ve got coming back and the opportunity to go out and get a few more pieces to add to that, [I] think this thing could be really good.”

The head man was also asked if he thinks athletic director Trev Alberts can see the same progress he’s seen in the team and can see the growth in the program Frost has talked about.

“Those are questions for Trev. You watch the games. I watch everything. There’s no doubt we’re better,” Frost said.

Nebraska hosts Ohio State on Saturday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

