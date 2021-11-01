Advertisement

Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday morning hard freeze for the metro

By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds stay with us early this evening as showers continue to our south. We’ll stay mainly dry across the metro with a stray shower possible before 9 PM. From there clouds begin to clear and temperatures will fall quickly once they do.

Temperatures fall overnight
Temperatures fall overnight(wowt)

We’ve declared a FIRST ALERT DAY for Tuesday morning with our first hard freeze expected across the metro... temperatures range from the mid 20s to low 30s by early Tuesday. This means the end of the growing season and brings concern for frozen pipes. Prepare accordingly!

Tuesday morning lows
Tuesday morning lows(wowt)
First Alert Day Tuesday morning
First Alert Day Tuesday morning(wowt)

Temperatures remain chilly through mid week. Clouds fill back in Tuesday afternoon with a high of only 48. We’ll keep clouds around Wednesday with another day in the upper 40s expected. The clouds will add to the chilly feel both days.

From there a warming trend returns! 50s are back Thursday and Friday with a jump to the 60s over the weekend. We’ll stay mild through Tuesday before eyeing the middle to end of next work week for some cooler and potentially unsettled weather. Stay tuned.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

