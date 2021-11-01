Advertisement

$400K payment issued in University of Iowa women’s swimming lawsuit

The State Appeal Board voted Monday to pay nearly $400,000 to five attorneys and three expert...
The State Appeal Board voted Monday to pay nearly $400,000 to five attorneys and three expert witnesses in a lawsuit regarding the reversed decision to eliminate the University of Iowa women's swim team.(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa panel responsible for resolving lawsuits against the state has agreed to pay nearly $400,000 in attorney and expert witness fees as part of a settlement in a lawsuit in which University of Iowa officials reversed a decision to eliminate the women’s swimming program.

The State Appeal Board voted Monday to pay $399,989 to five attorneys and three expert witnesses. Iowa Solicitor General Jeff Thompson says the payment was part of a court-approved settlement.

Members of the women’s swimming and diving team sued last year alleging the decision to eliminate the program violated a federal law that bars sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs.

