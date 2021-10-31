Separate Omaha wrecks feature both cars crashing into poles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two separate car wrecks within minutes of each other in Omaha both feature vehicles crashing into street poles early Sunday morning.

The first accident was reported just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a car hit a pole facing westbound on the eastbound side of the street near N. 84th and Maple streets.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by police.

The second accident was reported just 15 minutes later near N. 76th Street and Military Avenue. Police say the vehicle, also facing westbound, hit a pole on the eastbound side of the street.

Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

