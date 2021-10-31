Quidditch takes flight in Papillion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The brooms don’t really take flight and the snitch is a golden flag. But the camaraderie and competitiveness in the Harry Potter stories comes out in this very non-fictional version of quidditch.

The US Quidditch Midwest Regional Championship, Collegiate Division, was held at Papillion Landing Saturday. Local teams Blue Jay Quidditch and Creighton Quidditch competed against teams from Kansas, Missouri and Northern Colorado. Scores and event info can be found here. Creighton, deemed “a rising star” by one official, claimed the title and has already sealed a berth in the US Quidditch Cup, scheduled for April in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

The game requires a unique mixture of skills, with elements of rugby, football, basketball and dodgeball. Students of all gender identities are welcome, and the appeal is growing on a generation of college students who grew up with the Harry Potter books and films.

”I essentially just say it’s like basketball,” said Darian Murcek-Ellis, a Creighton player who played sports while attending Omaha North High School. “It’s like playing dodgeball and football at the same time. Trying to run and score a volleyball while you’re getting beat with a dodgeball.”

Seven players a side play with brooms between their legs at all times. There are also penalties, which can reduce the number of players in action. Rules for the game can be found on the USQ website.

